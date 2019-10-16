After appearing at the latest 2020 Democratic Party presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio on Tuesday evening, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is set to campaign again in North Iowa this Saturday.
The senior senator from Iowa's neighbor to the north is making her second stop in Mason City since declaring her candidacy in February.
Then, she appeared at Lorado's to talk about "Heartland economics."
This go-around, the former prosecutor and Hennepin County Attorney will appear at the Historic Park Inn Hotel at 2:30 p.m. to chat with State Senator Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) and State Representative Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) about the issues affecting the state of Iowa as a whole and how best move forward from them.
According to a current polling average from Real Clear Politics, Klobuchar is polling at about 1.6 percent, which puts her tied for seventh with Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and behind Andrew Yang, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former-Vice President Joe Biden.
Akin to fellow Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Klobuchar has spent some of her time more recently criticizing the more progressive education and health plans proposed by Warren and Sanders while also rolling out rural healthcare plans of her own.
Anyone in interested in the Saturday meet-and-greet can sign up through the campaign's Facebook page.
