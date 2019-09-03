Before this week is up, there will be a Biden campaigning in North Iowa for the 2020 Democratic Caucuses.
In this case, however, it's not former-Vice President Joe Biden but Jill Biden, his wife, who will be stumping for her husband on Friday at the campaign office in Mason City.
The event, organized by the Cerro Gordo County Democrats, is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. at 105 S. Delaware Ave. and marks the first time that either Joe Biden or Jill Biden has visited Mason City during the 2019 cycle.
In recent days, Joe Biden has taken heat for getting details wrong about a war story and has seen some of his polling advantage over Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slip, though he remains ahead.
According to a Politico article from Tuesday morning, a senior campaign adviser doesn't think that winning the Iowa Caucus in February 2020 is critical to the Biden team's success even though every Democratic winner in Iowa, since 2000, has gone on to secure the party's nomination.
When Joe Biden closed out the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in early August, he spent a good amount of his seven minute speech calling out President Donald Trump for exacerbating the issues of white nationalism and white supremacy in America. Since then, he's turned more of his policy focus to healthcare by rolling out ads in Iowa that talk about the death of his son Beau from brain cancer.
