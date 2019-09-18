For seven presidential election cycles, Northwood-Kensett social studies teacher Monte DeArmoun has contacted all the Republican & Democratic candidates to see if they'd be willing to visit the classroom and speak with his students.
On Monday morning, DeArmoun's going to see one of his requests filled.
At 10:30 a.m., Sept. 23, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will speak in the Northwood-Kensett High School Gym to students, staff and community members about the issues he's running on for his 2020 presidential campaign.
According to DeArmoun, in a series of tweets, "The intent of the request is to allow students to be face-to-face with an individual who is, or wants, to be the President of the United States."
He added that when he taught in Aurelia, Iowa, in 1996, CEO Morry Taylor visited class.
The junior senator from Vermont is a bit higher-profile than the Titan International head who struggled to garner more than 1% of primary votes 20-plus years ago.
At present, Sanders is averaging third place in nationwide campaign polls behind former-Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) while leading in states such as Nevada. And in recent days there's been no shortage of arguments for the 78-year-old democratic-socialist. One point raised in an NBC News opinion piece by Adrian Pecotic is that President Donald Trump's "singular unpopularity will give the Democratic nominee a welcome nudge toward being the preferred candidate at the outset of the race."
