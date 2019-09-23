When presidential candidate Bernie Sanders blew through North Iowa in early May, it was a fiery sort of wind.
At the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, the junior senator from Vermont blasted corporate farming and agribusiness. He was the familiar candidate walking out to talk about political revolutions while protest songs played over the PA system.
Monday morning, at Northwood-Kensett High School, the 2020 Democratic campaign's oldest challenger took a different tact with a gym full of students and faculty.
As much as he was there to speechify, he was also there to try and impart civic wisdom.
Sanders began the event by urging the captive youth their democracy ought not be wasted because so many folks before them died to secure and preserve those rights.
He recognized they might not care much about what he had to say then and there but that, over time, the words would eventually ring truer.
And that carried over to his stumping on actual issues as well.
Instead of just barking at students about the top 1% controlling 40% of the United States' wealth, he asked students about the issue. He framed a perceived lack of media coverage on income equality by questioning "Why do you think that is?"
Then, on several occasions, a student would stand up and anxiously give a response to Sanders.
To Sanders' question of "What do you think it means to live paycheck-to-paycheck?" a camo-clad teen stood up and answered that that means most of your money is going to simply pay bills and cover necessities.
When presented with the chance to lecture about the benefit of public education, all the way through college or technical school, Sanders opted to let the students consider the benefits for themselves. So one of them surmised it would give more folks a fair shake by helping pursue the jobs they want.
Sanders, who is third in the latest Des Moines Register poll of Democratic caucus-goers, was there because of an invite from Northwood-Kensett social studies teacher Monte DeArmoun who has reached out to all Republican and Democratic candidates for the past seven presidential cycles.
(Per the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities website, "Political candidates may appear on college campuses as long as equal access is offered to all FEC legally registered candidates to speak, have campus radio air time, or participate in a public forum, for example.")
He's just the second to take DeArmoun up on the offer after Republican candidate Morry Taylor in 1996.
According to Northwood-Kensett Superintendent Michael Crozier, a major motivating factor for having Sanders there was to offer a "learning experience" to the student body.
"I think kids got to see the press, what it takes, all the staff members and I think it's good," Crozier said.
While students were the primary focus, community members were also allowed at the event which took up the first several rows of the 200-person event.
Ken Block showed up to hear Sanders speak and thought the speech he opted to give was "very appropriate" for a school setting. He added he hadn't chosen a candidate for himself yet but there are "several good candidates" and he "will not be a Trump supporter."
Several of the kids chose to wear Trump 2020 gear to the event and even opted to grab a selfie with Sanders afterward (a campaign tactic now popularized by Senator Elizabeth Warren).
And whatever specific political disagreements they might have had while going through the line, ended, for a moment, when they met the candidate.
Then it was all smiles.
