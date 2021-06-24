Iowa auditor's report finds disbursement, procedural issues in Manly

The report states that the city of Manly has not been receiving reports of the transactions and resulting balances from the city fire department required under the Code of Iowa. The two accounts maintained by the fire department totaling $46,380 are kept separate from the city of Manly’s accounting records.

“For better accountability, financial and budgetary control, the financial activity and balances of all City accounts should be included in the City’s accounting records and annual budget and should be reported to the City Council monthly,” the report said.

Manly police chief Bob Rush said that this was the first time his department was reported, but it he was already taking steps to make sure it would be the last.

"We've been through a lot of audits, this is the first time anything has come up," Rush said.

Rush says that his department has already been taking steps to ensure they're in line with Iowa code

