Iowa auditor's report finds disbursement, procedural issues in Manly

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's office released its annual agreed-upon procedures report for the city of Manly, in which the city received suggestions to address a number of issues, many of which were repeats from previous years.
The report covers the period from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. In the report, Sand listed 14 findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. Nine of those 14 findings are repeated from the previous year’s agreed-upon procedures report.
In the agreed-upon procedures report from last year, spanning from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, the report found that nine of the 13 findings were repeated from the agreed-upon procedures report from the previous year’s report.
Some of the findings present in both this year's and last year's report include a lack of segregation of duties, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts and transfers between funds not always getting approved.
"We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees," both year's reports stated. "However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials."
Improper payments to mayor
One particular finding in this year's report involved payments received by Mayor Regan Banks.
As the mayor of Manly, City Ordinance 15.04 allows Banks to receive $50 for every city council meeting he attends. According to the report, Banks received $150 as three separate payments of $50, for three Manly City Council meetings that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recommendation put forward by the report is that the city of Manly should seek $150 reimbursement from Banks.
Banks did not respond to requests for comment.
Fire department arrangement
Another finding in this year’s report was the arrangement between the city of Manly and the Manly Volunteer Firefighters Association.
The report describes the arrangement between the two as “unusual and appears to violate the Iowa Constitution.”
“Although the City’s Code of Ordinances allows for this arrangement, an ordinance does not take precedence over the Iowa Constitution,” the report stated. “The activity of all the Fire Department’s funds should be subject to City Council review and approval and should be included in the City’s budget process.”
The report states that the city of Manly has not been receiving reports of the transactions and resulting balances from the city fire department required under the Code of Iowa. The two accounts maintained by the fire department totaling $46,380 are kept separate from the city of Manly’s accounting records.
“For better accountability, financial and budgetary control, the financial activity and balances of all City accounts should be included in the City’s accounting records and annual budget and should be reported to the City Council monthly,” the report said.
Manly police chief Bob Rush said that this was the first time his department was reported, but it he was already taking steps to make sure it would be the last.
"We've been through a lot of audits, this is the first time anything has come up," Rush said.
Rush says that his department has already been taking steps to ensure they're in line with Iowa code
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont