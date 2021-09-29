Iowa AFL-CIO organization endorses two candidates in Mason City School Board elections

With 34 days until elections in the North Iowa Area, endorsements for local races have now started to trickle in.

On Thursday, the Hawkeye Area Labor Council, which lists itself as the "official organization of the national AFL-CIO in Iowa," sent out a list of 22 endorsements for candidates running in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Waterloo and Mason City.

For Mason City, the Hawkeye Area Labor Council had two endorsements (both of which were in the at-large school board race): Cindy Garza and Jacob Schweitzer.

Along with Garza and Schweitzer, the Mason City School Board election also features: Carol Dettmer, Constance Dianda and Alan Steckman. Schweitzer and Steckman are both incumbents. Voters in the district are tasked with voting for three at-large directors.

In addition to the main at-large race, there's an election to fill a school board vacancy. On the ballot, that race features Peterson Jean-Pierre and Cristy Tass who announced last week that she would not be seeking the seat.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

