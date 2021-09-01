If you live in Mason City, there's a good chance Bud Burgess helped pave the road your house is on

"Underneath, the ground was broken tile and broken tunnel. It was raining a lot at that time and we had a hard time keeping a good smooth surface to pave over," he said.

Burkgren, who lives with and takes care of her dad in a home he bought in 1958, said that one thing she's proudest of her dad for is his resolve.

"I’m proud of him for the way that he’s stood by this town. I’m proud of what he’s accomplished in his work in this town," Burkgren said. That and his hospitality. "He makes everybody feel welcome. He doesn’t have a bad word to say about people."

Nowadays, that congeniality most often comes out when Burgess meets with what he calls the "coffee crew," which has included: teachers, an ex-sheriff, a former city administrator and people who used to work in the engineer's office with Burgess.

"When we can get a word in, we tell the best lie we can," Burgess said. He doesn't need to tell a whopper if he doesn't want to, though. His resume speaks for itself.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

