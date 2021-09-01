If you live in Mason City, there's a good chance Bud Burgess helped pave the road your house is on

- Jared McNett
The first steady civilian job that Mason City native Bud Burgess took when he returned from World War II, where he served in the southwest Pacific on a communications ship, was with the city. He first started by mowing vacant lots in the summertime but got a permanent gig in the engineer's office.
He liked the work enough that once he got it, he stuck with it. For four decades, beginning in 1946, Burgess worked in the city of Mason City's engineering office with a large chunk of that as the head of the paving program. Growing up, right near East Park, Burgess' dad had worked in the parks department, so it made sense for him to follow that path.
"Needless to say he has had a hand in paving every street in Mason City," his daughter, MaryJo Burkgren, said.
Burgess, who turns 97 on Sept. 1, is more modest about his impact on local infrastructure. When asked for an estimate of how many roads he helped pave, he replied: "A lot of them."
According to Burgess, when he started there were still plenty of gravel roads to be found and most of the maintenance work on them involved a program of oiling just to keep dust out.
If someone wanted a road paved, they would have to get a petition going with fellow residents before having the Mason City Council sign off on the project. Burgess would work to figure out the price a contractor could get it done for. He said about 60-70% of the paving work he oversaw involved either cement concrete or brick.
Support Local Journalism
The first road he paved was actually a repave of First Street Southwest. The worst, or most difficult, was out west of Cheslea Creek, south of Sixth Street Southwest and down to the Milwaukee Railroad tracks (Burgess is still that specific about it).
"Underneath, the ground was broken tile and broken tunnel. It was raining a lot at that time and we had a hard time keeping a good smooth surface to pave over," he said.
Burkgren, who lives with and takes care of her dad in a home he bought in 1958, said that one thing she's proudest of her dad for is his resolve.
"I’m proud of him for the way that he’s stood by this town. I’m proud of what he’s accomplished in his work in this town," Burkgren said. That and his hospitality. "He makes everybody feel welcome. He doesn’t have a bad word to say about people."
Nowadays, that congeniality most often comes out when Burgess meets with what he calls the "coffee crew," which has included: teachers, an ex-sheriff, a former city administrator and people who used to work in the engineer's office with Burgess.
"When we can get a word in, we tell the best lie we can," Burgess said. He doesn't need to tell a whopper if he doesn't want to, though. His resume speaks for itself.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
"Needless to say he has had a hand in paving every street in Mason City."
MaryJo Burkgren, daughter of Bud Burgess
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Jared McNett
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.