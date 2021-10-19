Hy-Vee grocery store coming to Clear Lake

On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council met to review and make changes to its urban renewal plan. One of those changes was to accommodate for a new Hy-Vee grocery store.

The Hy-Vee grocery store will be located on North 20th Street along Highway 18 in Clear Lake.

Construction on the Hy-Vee grocery store is going to be headed by the Embree Development Group, which entered into a letter of intent with the Clear Lake City Council in its Sept. 21 meeting.

The Embree Development Group is based out of Georgetown, Texas and the letter of intent stated the group had interest in building a new retail space in the Willow Creek area of Clear Lake.

The proposed project, now known to be the Hy-Vee grocery store, would encompass 47,000 square feet of commercial and retail space along with 5.5 acres of parking space. According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, the Embree Development Group anticipated capital investment will be $8 million for the project.

Flory said during Monday's meeting that he anticipates the site plan for the Hy-Vee to be reviewed at the upcoming Clear Lake Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

In the Sept. 21 meeting, Flory said the developers intend to begin construction on the project by April 1 of next next year with a completion date of Aug. 1, 2023. However, Flory described the anticipated completion date as "conservative."

Members of the Clear Lake City Council were thrilled with the news of a Hy-Vee heading to town.

"Wow, that is fantastic," council member Bennett Smith said. "Great news."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

