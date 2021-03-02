Housing authority organizations in North Iowa get big boost from federal government

Jared McNett Reporter Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of housing has returned again and again as deadlines for eviction moratoriums come close and then are pushed back.

Within the past week, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that found the federal government’s eviction moratorium was unconstitutional.

In the midst of that, housing authority groups, which already assist people who have low incomes, have had to work even more to make sure that tenants are able to keep up with their rents at a time of heightened and sustained economic precarity. And those groups have to do all of that while also making sure that tenants are in as good of units as possible. To ensure that, such housing authorities make use of capital programs from the federal government that go toward improvements of units they maintain.

Within the past week, multiple housing authority groups in the North Iowa area received more than $200,000 each from the federal government for such work.