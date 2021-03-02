Housing authority organizations in North Iowa get big boost from federal government

During the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of housing has returned again and again as deadlines for eviction moratoriums come close and then are pushed back.
Within the past week, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that found the federal government’s eviction moratorium was unconstitutional.
In the midst of that, housing authority groups, which already assist people who have low incomes, have had to work even more to make sure that tenants are able to keep up with their rents at a time of heightened and sustained economic precarity. And those groups have to do all of that while also making sure that tenants are in as good of units as possible. To ensure that, such housing authorities make use of capital programs from the federal government that go toward improvements of units they maintain.
Within the past week, multiple housing authority groups in the North Iowa area received more than $200,000 each from the federal government for such work.
"It is essential to our operations and keeping units available to tenants," Charles City Housing Authority Executive Director Katie Nolte said. According to her, it's necessary to do floor work and painting every time one of the more than 100 public units the housing authority maintains is turned over. On top of that, Nolte said the Charles City organization is working on a five-year capital plan to modernize all of its units.
The $267,630 that the Charles City Housing Authority is getting to put toward that work comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build new units, renovate existing ones or modernize them. Nationally, HUD gave out more than $2.7 billion in funding to about 2,900 public housing authorities across the entire United States.
For Iowa, HUD gave $7,826,510 in capital funds. Included in that is the $267,630 for Charles City as well as $281,501 for the Fort Dodge Housing Agency and $256,348 for the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority.
"It’s essential, we have 121 public housing units. They couldn’t not operate without the funding that allows us to improve those properties," North Iowa Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Justin Stotts said.
One big push that he said his organization is making right now is to replace flooring in properties as well as replace existing appliances with more energy-efficient ones. According to Stotts, North Iowa Regional Housing Authority is looking to replace roofs at several of its properties which are spread across the counties of: Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth.
"It’s really any ongoing upkeep or updates to our properties," he said.
At a former hospital on First Avenue Southwest in Hampton that has been converted to public housing for seniors and disabled households, Housing Authority officials have undertaken a number of upgrades in recent years.
A new and improved area that maintenance worker Gregg Urbatsch pointed to is a common area at the Hampton site that feels the kind of living room someone could kick back and watch a Sunday football game in.
That particular location is meant for the elderly as well as people with accessibility issues.
Part of the Charles City Housing Authority's capital improvement plan, which HUD's funding will help with, is meant to improve its own handicap accessible housing and to just offer more of it.
While that is going on, Nolte said that her organization is also doing its best to mitigate the stress the pandemic has put on its tenants.
"People are protected by an eviction moratorium right now. When that ends, I’m concerned with how we’re going to assist the people who might not be able to pay the rent," Nolte said. "Anything we can do to help and helping those people pay their portion of the rent."
