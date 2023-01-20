Hinson tours NIACC campus

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said she was impressed with many things as she toured North Iowa Area Community College for the first time as an elected official Wednesday afternoon, but one thing stood out to the 2nd District Republican.

"The health simulator," she said. "The whole section they have there to train nurses on true bedside manner with exposure to real-life scenarios that they can really do their learning."

Hinson was also impressed with the school's robotics program, along with other trade programs offered at NIACC. She said programs like automotive technician, HVAC, welding and others are essential in today's business atmosphere.

"Workforce is the number one issue I hear from all the employers I meet with in the district," she said "When I think about workforce, I think (about) how can we make sure people have the education they need and the skills that they need."

NIACC President Steve Schulz agreed. He hopes Hinson and other federal lawmakers act to give more people the opportunity to learn a trade, recognizing the training offered in programs at NIACC can be as valuable as a degree.

"I think we share a goal of expanding the Pell (grant) program for short-term training and non-credit training," Schulz said. "That would be a huge win for Iowans."

Hinson said she saw a lot on the tour, and she learned about the programs NIACC offers, places where the college needs to expand and where that need is growing.

She added that she's proud of helping bring $2 million of federal money to help fund the SILO program. The money comes from part of the Community Project Funding program and will be used to share college counselors with area high schools. The funds are split between all 15 Iowa community colleges.

Schulz said he was thrilled to meet Hinson and to have a chance to build a relationship with the congresswoman.

"The first thing is it's the first time we've had the opportunity to host her on campus, so just to really give her a boots-on-the-ground feel for what we do and how we're helping Iowans," he said.

Schulz said a 20-minute one-on-one meeting was an opportunity to talk to Hinson about the college's strengths and weaknesses and how the federal government can help.

"Anytime we get somebody from Washington, D.C., on the ground in North Iowa, to talk to us and hear about our needs is great," he said.

