Hancock County Supervisors investigate resolution for gun rights support

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors entered into an initial discussion to consider becoming part of a growing group of Iowa counties becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, for the constitutional right for citizens to keep and bear arms.
“This is discussion only (at this point),” board chair Gary Rayhons said. “Other counties have been doing it. We need to know the pros and cons and do a little research. When we take our oath of office, we are to uphold the Constitution, and that includes the Second Amendment.”
Longtime supervisor and former board chair Sis Greiman noted that Kossuth County passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county, modeled after Carroll County, primarily to support law enforcement.
Supervisor Jerry Tlach said that he has a problem with use of the word “sanctuary,” but has no problem with stating support for the Second Amendment. At that point, Greiman read a definition of sanctuary that described it as a place of refuge or safety.
County Attorney Blake Norman said that the county’s board of supervisors, county sheriff, and county attorney have an obligation to uphold both the U.S. and state constitutions. He noted that all five of those public servants have taken an oath to uphold it. It is a matter of upholding the law, he added.
“Every county that has done it has had their own research,” Rayhons said. “We had to have this (initial) discussion among ourselves to see what all it entails.”
Norman agreed, stating that the board is within its rights to declare its support of the second amendment.
Nobody from the community attended the supervisors meeting to offer an opinion.
Rayhons and Greiman recommended taking no action at the Monday meeting, but rather giving the matter some time before again placing it on an upcoming weekly meeting agenda for further discussion and/or possible action.
“Let’s put some time in between this and wait and see what we hear and find out, maybe one to two weeks,” Rayhons said. The Hancock County supervisors hold their weekly meetings on Monday mornings, starting at 9 a.m.
A Second Amendment sanctuary is a city or county that has adopted a resolution opposing enforcement of gun control laws enacted by the state or federal governments.
Seventeen states, including Kansas and South Dakota in 2010 and Missouri this year, have adopted statewide Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Almost 2,000 counties in 17 states have “sanctuary” status, according to SanctuaryCounties.com.
As of last week, 17 Iowa counties have passed such resolutions.
