Hancock County Supervisors investigate resolution for gun rights support

Sports writer Zach Martin chats with West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger about what the offense will look like amongst other topics ahead of the season opener on Aug. 27.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors entered into an initial discussion to consider becoming part of a growing group of Iowa counties becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, for the constitutional right for citizens to keep and bear arms.

“This is discussion only (at this point),” board chair Gary Rayhons said. “Other counties have been doing it. We need to know the pros and cons and do a little research. When we take our oath of office, we are to uphold the Constitution, and that includes the Second Amendment.”

Longtime supervisor and former board chair Sis Greiman noted that Kossuth County passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county, modeled after Carroll County, primarily to support law enforcement.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach said that he has a problem with use of the word “sanctuary,” but has no problem with stating support for the Second Amendment. At that point, Greiman read a definition of sanctuary that described it as a place of refuge or safety.

County Attorney Blake Norman said that the county’s board of supervisors, county sheriff, and county attorney have an obligation to uphold both the U.S. and state constitutions. He noted that all five of those public servants have taken an oath to uphold it. It is a matter of upholding the law, he added.