Hancock County officials want to know why their vaccines were withheld

Ball stressed multiple times that no vaccination clinics will be canceled. She said HCHS was found to have missed the 80 percent threshold solely because the state counts were completed last Wednesday, Feb. 10, before HCHS held additional clinics each of the next two days. She noted that the new state rule was just implemented.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We administered more than 500 vaccines last week,” said Ball. “Including the doses given on Thursday and Friday, the threshold was far exceeded.”

She confirmed that Community Health Director Schleuger and other staff, including MercyOne, worked with the state to help prevent potential for disruptions to the Hancock County vaccine rollout. Declining to say whether any vaccine doses for this week have been restored after reaching out to state officials, Ball said their assistance put any concerns about clinics in the county being impacted to rest. She maintained that Hancock County was prepared to continue its clinics without any cancellations regardless of the inquiry to the state.

“Everything remains the same while we are still working to get that small allocation,” said Buffington. “It is really business as usual as we continue with vaccination appointments and we will still be calling those on the list (for vaccination). I don’t think it will even slow us down.”