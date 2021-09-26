Hancock County considers becoming Second Amendment sanctuary

The trend of counties and municipalities across the U.S. considering becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries has come to North Iowa.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss the measure. It was placed on the agenda at the request of board chair Gary Rayhons, according to Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman.

"It's just pretty much stating that we're going to stand with the constitution and the Second Amendment," Rayhons told local radio station KIOW-FM last week.

Supervisor Sis Greiman the board is just looking into the issue, after having heard both Kossuth and Carroll counties did the same. Greiman said county residents have been curious about it.

A Second Amendment sanctuary is a city or county that has adopted a resolution opposing enforcement of gun control laws enacted by the state or federal governments.

