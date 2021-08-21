Hampton City Council looks to counter rise in vicious dog incidents

"Do we have a huge vicious dog problem in Hampton? In my personal opinion, no," Lukensmeyer said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Lukensmeyer and Birdsall agreed that the problems the city has encountered with vicious animals are not because of the breeds of the dogs but rather the lack of proper care those dogs are receiving from their owners.

"It goes back on the owners of the animals failing to restrain or confine them like they're supposed to," Birdsall said. "It's not the dog's fault that he did that; it's the owner's failure to control their dog."

"Some people feel it's a breed-sensitive kind of a thing, but I certainly don't feel that way," Lukensmeyer said. "It's more dog owner problem than the dog itself."

To combat this, the city council is looking to spread awareness about the rules you must abide by to own a dog in the city of Hampton. The city council is looking to emphasize the importance of getting the proper vaccines for your dog, licensing your dog with the city and adequately containing them with leashes and fencing.

In an effort to better maintain animal licensing records, the city recently increased the cost of the license as well.