Hampton City Council looks to counter rise in vicious dog incidents

The city of Hampton has had an unusual problem this summer.
Since early June, Hampton City Council has met three times to discuss vicious dog attacks. A vicious animal hearing appeared on the agenda for three of its five previous city council meetings.
Hampton City Council has met to review a vicious dog incident in the meetings on Aug. 12, June 24 and June 10.
In the meeting on Aug. 12, city council members raised concerns over a dog about whom residents had called the police. Some city council members speculated that it was likely they'd be meeting again about this dog.
According to Hampton City Council member Steve Birdsall, the rise of incidents has become noticeable within the city.
"It's definitely at the top of my radar," Birdsall said. "I want to see it stopped. I mean, it just can't go on like this. We need to contain our dogs."
Fellow city council member Richard Lukensmeyer acknowledged the numerous vicious dog incidents in the city as well.
"This is the most frequent that this has happened for quite some time," said Lukensmeyer, who has been on Hampton's city council for over 10 years, said.
Lukensmeyer, however, doesn't believe Hampton has a massive problem regarding vicious animals within the city.
"Do we have a huge vicious dog problem in Hampton? In my personal opinion, no," Lukensmeyer said.
Both Lukensmeyer and Birdsall agreed that the problems the city has encountered with vicious animals are not because of the breeds of the dogs but rather the lack of proper care those dogs are receiving from their owners.
"It goes back on the owners of the animals failing to restrain or confine them like they're supposed to," Birdsall said. "It's not the dog's fault that he did that; it's the owner's failure to control their dog."
"Some people feel it's a breed-sensitive kind of a thing, but I certainly don't feel that way," Lukensmeyer said. "It's more dog owner problem than the dog itself."
To combat this, the city council is looking to spread awareness about the rules you must abide by to own a dog in the city of Hampton. The city council is looking to emphasize the importance of getting the proper vaccines for your dog, licensing your dog with the city and adequately containing them with leashes and fencing.
In an effort to better maintain animal licensing records, the city recently increased the cost of the license as well.
The city council has also looked into mandatory chipping of all dogs, but for the moment, that remains just an idea.
While the number of vicious animal incidents is unmistakably on the rise, the reason why remains a mystery to the city council.
"That's the million-dollar question," Birdsall remarked.
For now, city council members want to continue to reemphasize the importance of properly taking care of animals and complying with city ordinances.
"I just encourage all dog owners to follow the ordinances," Lukensmeyer said. "If you're going to have a dog in Hampton, please make sure that it's vaccinated and also have it licensed with the city to help. And if you're a dog owner, be cautious. Be respectful of others and keep your dog under control."
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont