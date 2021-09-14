General roadway expenditures in Cerro Gordo County topped $6.2 million for the past year

"We’ll make that up next year and move forward," Billings said.

The overall financial sheet for the county's secondary road fund showed that there was about $13.2 million worth of funds to account for.

During the meeting, Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Tim Latham and Chris Watts also voted to sign a line agreement with Floyd County.

Billings explained that the agreement essentially codifies the duties and responsibilities of adjacent counties when it comes to construction and maintenance on roads that run between counties. Part of the rationale behind that is to prevent duplication of work.

In the coming days, the county intends to act on similar items with the counties of Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell and Worth as well as agreements with cities within Cerro Gordo such as Clear Lake, Mason City and Rockwell.