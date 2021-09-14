General roadway expenditures in Cerro Gordo County topped $6.2 million for the past year

While the Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department is working on a series of culvert replacements around the county before the winter hits, it's closed the books on the past fiscal year.
According to a report from the Iowa Department of Transportation, which the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved on Tuesday morning, the county department had $6.2 million in general roadway expenditures and $3.14 million for total roadway maintenance.
According to Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings, the department went about 15% under on expenditures other than construction (due to COVID-19 delays) and had a 5% reduction from where revenues were expected to be at.
"We’ll make that up next year and move forward," Billings said.
The overall financial sheet for the county's secondary road fund showed that there was about $13.2 million worth of funds to account for.
During the meeting, Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Tim Latham and Chris Watts also voted to sign a line agreement with Floyd County.
Billings explained that the agreement essentially codifies the duties and responsibilities of adjacent counties when it comes to construction and maintenance on roads that run between counties. Part of the rationale behind that is to prevent duplication of work.
In the coming days, the county intends to act on similar items with the counties of Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell and Worth as well as agreements with cities within Cerro Gordo such as Clear Lake, Mason City and Rockwell.
"It’s just a restatement of what we already did with them and any stuff in the gray area is now written in stone," Billings said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.