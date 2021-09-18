Garner Mayor Ken Mick's love of community showed in work and play

Ken Mick's deep ties to Garner could be seen in the joy people like Brian Lund, the senior minister of word and sacrament for the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner, and his family would get from Mick and his wife Betty dressing as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the church every Christmas.

"He and his amazing wife Betty were both such a delight personally," Lund said. "We're very grateful for Ken's legacy, his character, his commitment and faith."

Mick, also the mayor of Garner, died Sept. 5 at 84.

Mick was a immensely popular figure in the Garner community, serving as mayor for 16 years, first coming into office in 2006. Mick also worked as an appraiser, and was semi-retired as of 2021 doing freelance work.

Mick and Betty, his wife of 65 years, moved to Garner in 1983, and soon became deeply involved in the Garner community.

Faith was an important part of Mick's life, and he was heavily involved in the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church. Mick's love for music shined through at the church, serving as one of the church's choir members.

Lund recalls Mick's personality and character being something that others look could look up to and have inspiration in.