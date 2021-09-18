Garner Mayor Ken Mick's love of community showed in work and play

Ken Mick's deep ties to Garner could be seen in the joy people like Brian Lund, the senior minister of word and sacrament for the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner, and his family would get from Mick and his wife Betty dressing as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the church every Christmas.
"He and his amazing wife Betty were both such a delight personally," Lund said. "We're very grateful for Ken's legacy, his character, his commitment and faith."
Mick, also the mayor of Garner, died Sept. 5 at 84.
Mick was a immensely popular figure in the Garner community, serving as mayor for 16 years, first coming into office in 2006. Mick also worked as an appraiser, and was semi-retired as of 2021 doing freelance work.
Mick and Betty, his wife of 65 years, moved to Garner in 1983, and soon became deeply involved in the Garner community.
Faith was an important part of Mick's life, and he was heavily involved in the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church. Mick's love for music shined through at the church, serving as one of the church's choir members.
Lund recalls Mick's personality and character being something that others look could look up to and have inspiration in.
"He was such an example to others, bringing that humor, kindness and love to those around him," Lund said. "Ken's example and his commitment to family and his faith was especially impactful to me and those who were close to him at that time."
While acting as mayor for the past 16 years Mick was involved in a variety of projects aimed to improve the community. Two such projects that stood out to longtime friend and Garner Chamber of Commerce board member Deb Schmidt were the restoration of the Avery Theatre, and the creation of the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center.
"He was instrumental in so many projects in Garner," Schmidt said. "Ken would see all these things through, even if there was controversy."
Schmidt says that Mick's dedication to his community is ultimately what set him apart from others.
"His dedication and passion for the town the two of us shared always stood out," Schmidt said. "He was the most terrific man I think I've ever had a relationship with."
But it wasn't just the community that Mick had an impact on, but the people he worked with in city government as well.
"For those who knew Ken he always had a story to share or a joke to tell, and would always put the community above his own needs," City Administrator Adam Kofoed said. "He was true and true Garner."
Those thoughts were shared by city council member and mayoral candidate Tim Schmidt.
"Ken was just a great mentor to me, and I learned so much from him over my years in city council," said Schmidt. "He was a great leader and the reason I'm running for mayor."
Mick's leadership and desire to be helpful was a prominent theme among those serving Garner's city government.
"The leadership he possessed was one of a kind," Kofoed said. "When things were controversial, whether it was council or staff taking heat, he would always be the first to address it publicly to try and take heat off them."
The desire to teach and to help was a trait that city council member Don Bell also spoke of.
"Getting to know the man, he was special," Bell said. "He was always willing to help me when I didn't know something or needed help. He was a great man."
A memorial service was held for Mick on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner.
Mick had served as the mayor of Garner for 16 years, first coming into office in 2006.
The city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 began with a moment of silence in honor of Mick.
"I think it is going to take some time for the community to come to terms with the fact that somebody who loved Garner so much won't be around anymore," Kofoed said.
"We're all really going to miss him," added Bell.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont