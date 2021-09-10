 Skip to main content
Garner Mayor Ken Mick passes away at 84
Garner Mayor Ken Mick passes away at 84

Garner Revitalization

In this Jan. 15, 2014, photo, Garner Mayor Ken Mick talks about buildings in downtown Garner where Downtown Revitalization grant money would be utilized.

 Globe Gazette file photo

Garner Mayor Ken Mick died on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the age of 84

Mick had served as the mayor of Garner for 16 years, first coming into office in 2006. 

A funeral service for Mick was held on Friday morning at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner.

City Administrator Adam Kofoed said that Garner will not be holding a special election to fill Mick's spot as mayor, as he was not planning on running for a fifth term in the upcoming election. The city of Garner will discuss future plans for the position of mayor during Tuesday's city council meeting on Sept. 14. 

Serving as mayor pro tem is Garner City Council member Dennis Drabek. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

