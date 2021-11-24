Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed steps away from role

The city of Garner is in need of a new city administrator.

City Administrator Adam Kofoed is stepping away from the role in Garner on Wednesday to takeover the same position in his hometown of West Branch, Iowa.

"I saw the job opening in my hometown and I applied," Kofoed said. "It's been a privilege to work in Garner."

Kofoed said that the city is working with Midwest Municipal Consulting to find a new administrator, and began accepting applications for the position two weeks ago. According to Kofoed, Garner officials plan on beginning the interview process in January, with an aim to hire a candidate around March.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

