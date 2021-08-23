Future of Worth County trail project up in the air

After more than a year of discussing the future of a new trail in Worth County, some members of the Worth County Board of Supervisors expressed skepticism about taking ownership of the trail and whether the county could afford it.

On Monday morning, the Top of Iowa Trail Committee went over its proposal for a four-mile trail in Worth County, with the discussion focusing on whether Worth County would take ownership of the trail.

“I don’t know, that’s a tricky one,” supervisor A.J. Stone said following the proposal of the trail.

“My board doesn’t want to see any of our existing programming cut to own or maintain something,” Jim Hanson, the Director of the Worth County Conservation Board, said. “If we can’t take care of what we have now, we shouldn’t get more is their thoughts.”

The proposed trail would be around four miles long and would run from Hanlontown to Fertile. Both Hanlontown and Fertile have entered into a memorandum of understanding that each city would be partially responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the trail.

The projected cost of construction put forward by Veenstra & Kimm Inc. for the selected trail is $2,570,000.