Future of Worth County trail project up in the air

After more than a year of discussing the future of a new trail in Worth County, some members of the Worth County Board of Supervisors expressed skepticism about taking ownership of the trail and whether the county could afford it.
On Monday morning, the Top of Iowa Trail Committee went over its proposal for a four-mile trail in Worth County, with the discussion focusing on whether Worth County would take ownership of the trail.
“I don’t know, that’s a tricky one,” supervisor A.J. Stone said following the proposal of the trail.
“My board doesn’t want to see any of our existing programming cut to own or maintain something,” Jim Hanson, the Director of the Worth County Conservation Board, said. “If we can’t take care of what we have now, we shouldn’t get more is their thoughts.”
The proposed trail would be around four miles long and would run from Hanlontown to Fertile. Both Hanlontown and Fertile have entered into a memorandum of understanding that each city would be partially responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the trail.
The projected cost of construction put forward by Veenstra & Kimm Inc. for the selected trail is $2,570,000.
The reason that Worth County is being asked to take ownership of the trail is because without the county must take ownership to apply for grants, according to Myron Lupkes from the Top of Iowa Trails Committee. However, to apply for grants, the county must enter into an agreement stating that the trail would be taken care of for the next 20 years, which brought up some concern from those in attendance.
“They don’t want to commit to something then five years from now, six, seven, 10 years from now, all of a sudden, well, you have to do this,” Hanson said. “We signed the agreements for the grants that you have to take care of it, so what do we cut out of our existing operations to pay for it? That’s their (conservation board members) biggest fear.”
The hope from Lupkes and the rest of the Top of Iowa Trail is that this four-mile stretch of trail running from Hanlontown to Fertile would be just the beginning of a much longer system of trails that would connect other towns in Worth County, and even connect to surrounding counties like Cerro Gordo or Winnebago.
Lupkes explained that the reason for the trail starting with this specific four-mile stretch was because it was a popular proposition in the area.
“The reason we started down that area is there’s just tremendous community support,” Lupkes said. “They’ve talked about it for years.”
The discussion over a potential trail in this area has been ongoing for over a full year now, but was slowed down in 2020 due to the financial restraints the COVID-19 pandemic had on Worth County.
Stone said following discussion that the supervisors would spend time talking to other counties with trails on how much the cost would be, and how viable the trail would be in Worth County.
Stone did not give a date on when they would make a final decision over the proposed trail.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont