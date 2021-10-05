Future of former Five Star Cooperative building in Clear Lake taking shape

Clear Lake City Council met on Monday to discuss the status of a few projects in the community, including the future of the former Five Star Cooperative building.

Five Star Cooperative building

On Monday night, the Clear Lake City Council met to hold public comment on the former Five Star Cooperative building located on 2809 Main Ave. in Clear Lake.

The building's renovations, which are currently underway, are being headed by RCP Investments LLC, which signed a letter of intent with the city of Clear Lake at its last city council meeting on Sept. 20.

Clear Lake City Council approves two new letters of intent Clear Lake City Council met on Monday night to review a handful of projects, including two letters of intent that could be a major economic benefit to the city.

"I just want to thank the council for approving the letter of intent for another great economic development project here in our community," Stacy Doughan, the president, CEO and secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, said. "I'm excited to see this property brought back to life and I'm here tonight to offer my support."

"We too think this a very good project for a building that has been sitting there for quite some time," Nelson Crabb, Mayor of Clear Lake, said. "It's certainly being repurposed for a good use for a community, and our area."

Upon completion of renovations, which the city hopes to see complete by the end of this fall, it is expected that Greenlee Corrugated Solutions Inc. will enter into a 10-year lease agreement on the building. Greenlee will operate its corrugated packaging company out of the location and will initially bring up to 10 new jobs to the community.

RCP's renovations will also more than double the assessment of the building, with Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory estimating the assessment will jump from $660,040 to $1.5 million.

Flory anticipates that RCP would be eligible for property tax exemptions of 75% in the first year after completion of renovations, 60% the second year, 45% the third year, 30% the fourth year and 15% the fifth and final year of the program.

The building will also need an estimated $380,000 in storm sewer improvements, which Flory said the city would reimburse the developer for.

Sewer main project

The city council also discussed the Whitaker's Court sanitary sewer extension project.

Following the destruction of a property on 4th Avenue North, 11 residential properties petitioned the city to update the sewer system in the Whitaker Court area.

The project will see a replacement of the eight-inch gravity sewer line, two new manholes and 11 new services.

The project was approved in the Monday, Aug. 2, city council meeting with an estimated cost of $72,402. The city will only pay for $20,664 of the cost, while the property owners will pay the remaining $51,738.

The property owners have all agreed to be specially assessed for a portion of the project cost.

Veenstra & Kimm project engineer Jason Petersburg estimated that the council will be able to award a contract for the project at the city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, with public bidding taking place on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Petersburg estimates that the project will begin construction at the end of the month with hopes to be completed by Dec. 3.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.