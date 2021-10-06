Friends of Willow Creek meeting in Mason City set for Tuesday

This coming week, Mason City residents have an option to have a say in revitalizing Willow Creek.

On Tuesday evening, at 6 p.m., at Jitters Coffee Bar, there will be a meeting for folks interested in creating a "Friends of Willow Creek" organization that would work with the city and the Active Living and Transportation Commission to improve Willow Creek itself and maintain the surrounding corridor.

"We’ll walk the trail to Monroe and back to Delaware. Folks can view the creek and give ideas on how to start," Active Living and Transportation Commission Steve Schurtz said.

A "Friends of Willow Creek" organization, which would be semi-private in nature, is actually something spelled out in the city of Mason City's 2020 Willow Creek Master Plan that runs about 60 pages and gets into matters of planning, development and renewal.

The Willow Creek Master Plan spells out that such a group would focus on improvements along the creek, maintain the corridor and "advocate for keeping the Willow Creek corridor clean and safe."

