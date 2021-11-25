Friends of Willow Creek hopes to start fundraising

The group that hopes to lead the charge in revitalizing Willow Creek has now held three meetings that included park clean-ups with the help of the Mason City Noon Rotary Club.

In the second trash pick-up alone, the group collected a total of six bags of trash, along with two tires and a pile of metal.

The Friends of Willow Creek was formed at the behest of the city's Active Living and Transportation Commission to clean and maintain the stream. According to the 2020 Mason City Willow Creek Master Plan, the city and group are focusing on the area from South Monroe Avenue to South Pennsylvania Avenue and West State Street to Seventh Street Southwest. The area’s neglect has led to excessive loitering, fallen trees and underbrush.

If Friends of Willow Creek is established, it will work closely with the Active Living and Transportation Commission as they have shared goals.

“We want the trails to be safe, comfortable and used for a lot of purposes,” said Active Living and Transportation Commission Chair Steve Schurtz.

With winter coming, the group put trash pickups on hold. They now look forward to its establishment. This finalization will allow it to act independently from the city and open the opportunity to receive donations to fix and maintain Willow Creek.

According to John Moreland, a concerned Mason City native assisting Schurtz on starting the project, roughly 10 individuals have voiced to him an interest in donating.

Moreland expressed his desire for the area between Delaware Avenue and the library’s property to be included in the plan as he believes “it is an integral part of the area.”

The Friends of Willow Creek will be using this winter to develop an action plan and continue trash pickups in the spring. Further updates can be found on the Friends of Willow Creek Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0