Former state rep, presidential appointee Gary Blodgett dies at 83

He was a 66-year member of the Masonic Lodge (#128 – Pleasantville, Iowa) and, for decades, of Mason City’s First Presbyterian church. From 1968 to the early 2000s, he supported the United Way, The Boy Scouts of America, the Mason City and Clear Lake Chambers of Commerce, Disabled American Veterans, the Future Farmers of America. He was elected as president of the Iowa Orthodontic Association in 1971 and, in the 1990s, served as a member of the American Dental Association’s Political Advisory Board.

He was a 49-year member of the Outing club in Clear Lake, first serving on its board of directors in 1973. He was a 52-year member of the Mason city Country Club, and until recently, a member of the University Club of Washington, D.C. He was a member of the Des Moines Club, the Des Moines Embassy Club and the Clear Lake Yacht Club. For many years, he was a member of the University of Iowa Athletic club, where he hosted fellow alumni and friends for pre-game (football) lunches and post-game cocktails.

While serving in federal and state office, Blodgett frequently observed that “successful private sector experience, prior to serving in elective or appointive capacities, is essential to public service.” He disdained career politicians who, prior to entering government, “hadn’t met payrolls or created real-world jobs.”