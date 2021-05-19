Former state rep, presidential appointee Gary Blodgett dies at 83

Former Republican presidential appointee and state representative Gary B. Blodgett, 83, of Clear Lake, died early Wednesday.
The longtime Mason City orthodontist’s name was virtually synonymous with north Iowa Republican causes and campaigns for decades.
Beginning in 1972, when he assisted with President Richard Nixon’s re-election, Blodgett was extensively involved in politics. In 1976, he raised funds for President Gerald Ford’s campaign; between 1980-92, he was actively engaged in the presidential campaigns of Ronald Reagan and the first President Bush. Until 2014, when Alzheimer's finally slowed him down, he raised money for Gov. Terry Branstad and was a mainstay in GOP circles.
Throughout the 1970s and into the 1990s, he helped to organize campaigns and raise funds for Govs. Bob Ray and Branstad, U.S. senators Chuck Grassley and Roger W. Jepsen, US representatives Fred Grandy, Jim Nussle, Tom Latham, Steve King and Jim Lightfoot.
“Since day one, of my first race for Congress decades ago, Gary and his wife, Sandy, have been consistent supporters of mine," Grassley said via email. "Gary served the people of Cerro Gordo County with distinction in the Iowa Legislature and he served the United States taxpayers well in two different terms at the federal level. A leader like Gary will never be forgotten as he made a great impact in his community. Barbara and I send our condolences to the family and friends of Gary.”
Blodgett served as deputy majority leader in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1993-2001 while chairing several standing committees.
Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Casey Callanan was an intern in Blodgett’s office in the state Capitol.
“Candidates who had Gary’s endorsement and backing had big advantages," Callanan said. "He and Sandy made sure that those races were well-funded. Dr. Blodgett was consistently thorough in everything he did, and I’m grateful for his friendship and support.”
President George W. Bush in 2001 appointed him to the position of federal administrative judge. He retired in 2007 and returned to his home in Clear Lake.
Gary Burl Blodgett was born in Pleasantville (Marion County) Iowa, on Oct. 17, 1937. He graduated in 1955 from Pleasantville High School and then attended Central College in Pella, Iowa before transferring to the University of Iowa.
On June 29, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sandra ‘Sandy’ Hodgson. In 1957, he competed in Florida for a position on a farm team affiliated with the Chicago Cubs. Upon being cut from the team, he returned to college. Completing his undergraduate studies in 1958, he entered the university’s Dental School.
Blodgett joined the Mason City orthodontic practice of Dr. Lowell T. Oldham in 1967. That practice is now owned by Dr. Judy Demro, who joined Blodgett and Dr. Tom Johnston in 1985. Blodgett practiced orthodontics until 1992, when he was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives.
He was a 66-year member of the Masonic Lodge (#128 – Pleasantville, Iowa) and, for decades, of Mason City’s First Presbyterian church. From 1968 to the early 2000s, he supported the United Way, The Boy Scouts of America, the Mason City and Clear Lake Chambers of Commerce, Disabled American Veterans, the Future Farmers of America. He was elected as president of the Iowa Orthodontic Association in 1971 and, in the 1990s, served as a member of the American Dental Association’s Political Advisory Board.
He was a 49-year member of the Outing club in Clear Lake, first serving on its board of directors in 1973. He was a 52-year member of the Mason city Country Club, and until recently, a member of the University Club of Washington, D.C. He was a member of the Des Moines Club, the Des Moines Embassy Club and the Clear Lake Yacht Club. For many years, he was a member of the University of Iowa Athletic club, where he hosted fellow alumni and friends for pre-game (football) lunches and post-game cocktails.
While serving in federal and state office, Blodgett frequently observed that “successful private sector experience, prior to serving in elective or appointive capacities, is essential to public service.” He disdained career politicians who, prior to entering government, “hadn’t met payrolls or created real-world jobs.”
Preceding Gary Blodgett in death were his parents and a sister. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Sandy; sons Todd and Troy Blodgett; his daughter, Suzette Blodgett-Clark, daughter-in-law Brenda Blodgett, and six grandchildren. Dr. Blodgett’s sister, Sharon Sinnard, of Davenport, also survives him. The family requests that any memorials honoring Gary Blodgett be made to the Alzheimers Association of America, or to a worthwhile cause of importance to them.