Floyd County tax adjustments included more than $1.4 million for vacant Charles City Kmart

When the Floyd County assessor's office sent out tax statements for the year 2020, about 22 property owners in the county had a surprise when they saw that adjustments agreed upon with the local board of review didn't carry over to their final valuation.

Floyd County Assessor Gary VanderWerf summarized it this way: "Some got changed and other ones didn’t. Just an honest error. I had a few of those I took to the board of supervisors a couple of weeks ago and I believe that they okayed all those."

According to VanderWerf, the largest reduction was more than $1.4 million for the vacant Kmart building in Charles City. "We discovered an error and corrected it during that time frame," he said.

Per VanderWerf, there were also reductions for eight parcels that totaled $234,070, another eight parcels lowered by a total of $245,370 and three multi-residential properties that were lowered by $201,760.