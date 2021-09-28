Floyd County Supervisors accept county engineer resignation

Dusten Rolando was brought to tears on Tuesday afternoon as he spoke with Floyd County Supervisors Doug Kamm, Roy Schwickerath and Linda Tjaden in the county courthouse basement. After more than two decades on the job, Rolando, 50, announced he would be resigning his position as county engineer effective Oct. 1.

"(I) appreciate and thank you for working with me," Rolando said. "We’ve not always seen eye-to-eye and that’s part of the game ... It was my pleasure to work with each and every one of you."

Earlier this month, Rolando, who tenured his resignation with the engineering department for neighboring Chickasaw County as well, was charged with second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated related to an Aug. 27 incident, in which court documents say he failed several field sobriety tests after being pulled over for a defective headlight.

The drunk-driving charge followed a similar one from 2019.

"I know the circumstances of why I’m here," Rolando said. "I put you guys in a bind and that was never my intention."

While thanking supervisors past and present, Rolando also thanked those who served alongside him in his own department.

"That work would not get done. It’s not me putting stuff together," he said.

Each one of the three supervisors returned Rolando's gratitude with statements of their own.

"Thank you. You’ve been a big part of this for a long time," Kamm said. Schwickerath then followed with: "You’ve made my time easy when it comes to secondary roads." And Tjaden concluded by saying: "We really hate having to make these decisions but I know that’s our job to do it."

Floyd County tax adjustments included more than $1.4 million for vacant Charles City Kmart About 22 property owners had a surprise when they saw adjustments agreed upon didn't carry over to their final valuation.

With Rolando's imminent departure, it's now the county board's job to find a replacement for him.

Kamm suggested that Floyd County could work with an interim engineer on something like a two-month contract before a permanent department head is found. He then relayed where surrounding counties stood with their engineers and noted that others already had sharing agreements in place. As a last resort, Kamm said that the county could consider hiring a consultant engineer for a stretch of time.

Rolando said that, at minimum, it could take two months to hire a full-time person for the position.

In the immediate future, Rolando told Schwickerath that there could be slight bumps in the road when it comes to getting signatures for department-related orders on projects. Just before announcing his resignation to the board, Rolando actually briefed them on an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation that deals with a road project near Nashua.

Rolando's annual salary of $131,994.95 was split between Chickasaw and Floyd counties.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

