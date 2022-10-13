Floyd County supervisor candidates talk taxes, LEC, pipeline at forum

Six of the eight candidates vying for seats on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors brought their ideas about taxation, the law enforcement center and proposed carbon pipelines to the public Wednesday evening at a candidate forum.

The forum, sponsored by the Charles City Area Economic Development Corporation and the American Association of University Women, allowed candidates one minute each to answer several questions throughout the 90-minute event.

In August 2021, Floyd County voters approved a change in how supervisors are elected. Previously, each member of the three-member body was chosen by voters from the entire county. The new system divides the county into three districts, with voters in each district voting only for the supervisor living in that district. District One encompasses the southern and southwestern portion of the county. District Two includes most of Charles City proper, while District Three includes the northern and most of the western part of the county.

Of the eight candidates, only Doug Kamm is running as an incumbent. Current supervisors Roy Schwickerath and Linda Tjaden declined to run for reelection.

All of the candidates agreed that property taxes are too high and have risen too quickly over the last four years. According to the Floyd County website, total rural property tax rates have risen from $8.85 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to $10.56 per $1,000.

District Two candidate Joshua Mack said the county has seen many fiscal changes in the past four years.

"The most significant one we've seen is the $2 million increase in taxes, along with the $13.5 million approved by voters in 2018," he said, referring a bond referendum voters approved to renovate the law enforcement center and courthouse.

Former state representative and District One candidate Mark Kuhn said he's had enough of rising taxes.

"I'm running for county supervisor because every time I get a tax statement it's higher," Kuhn said. "It's becoming frustrating, and I question the way the money has been spent in some cases, and hopefully we can get it under control."

District Three candidates Jayson Ryner and Jeff Hawbaker were unable to attend.

Kuhn suggested the county use a portion of the more than $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan funds it has received to ease the burden on taxpayers. He also is in favor of using those funds to make sure the courthouse and law enforcement center construction is completed.

Kamm, who has served on the board for 12 years, said the courthouse project has been delayed due to supply chain issues, and the contractors are still working under their original 2019 bids.

"The LEC project isn't as overbudget as everybody thinks it is," Kamm said. "We're using some of the ARP funds for that, but if it wouldn't have been for COVID we wouldn't have had those funds. And if it wouldn't have been for COVID, that law enforcement project would have been done a long time ago. If you really want to know about that project, you need to ask."

A firm completion date for the LEC and courthouse projects has not been released.

The candidates also discussed two proposed carbon sequestration pipelines and the possible use of eminent domain. Both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator LLC. are attempting to gain access to private and public land through the use of easements to build pipelines that would carry liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to be sequestered underground at locations in North Dakota and Illinois.

Kuhn, along with all the other candidates, agreed that forcing landowners to allow the pipeline on their property isn't right. They also agreed the issue will mostly be decided at the state, not the county, level.

District Two candidate Dennis Kiefer echoed Kuhn's sentiments.

"As far as eminent domain, I don't think it's fair or just to have a money-making private company to have the power of eminent domain if the landowner is opposed to it," Kiefer said.

The candidates for District One are running for a two-year term. All other candidates are up for four-year terms. The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. In-person early voting at the courthouse will begin Oct. 19 and absentee ballots must be mailed by Oct. 24. More voting information can be found at the Floyd County website or the Floyd County Auditor's Office Facebook page.