Floyd County settles lawsuit, will hold special election on Aug. 3

"I stand behind our decision," Tjaden said, referring to the board's rejection of the original petition. "All this would've been done by now had they just worked with the Commissioner of Elections (County Auditor Gloria Carr)."

However, it was Carr who originally refused to call for an election based on the submitted petition and then referred the matter to the supervisors. It is the Commissioner of Elections who has the authority under Iowa Code to call for elections and oversee them.

Commissioner Doug Kamm, who voted against both the settlement and the subsequent resolution calling for the Aug. 3 special election, was even more explicit. He again accused the coalition of using bullying tactics to get signatures, calling it shameful, and noting that that was why he was voting no.

County officials have estimated the cost of a special election to be around $9,000.

The second -- and more expensive -- loss for the county came just one hour after the board of supervisors meeting, when the Iowa State Appeals Board refused to the county's request for another hearing on its order that the county cut $1.2 million from its fiscal year 2022 budget.