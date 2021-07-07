Floyd County settles lawsuit, will hold special election on Aug. 3

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners went O-for-2 on Tuesday.
The first loss came at a 12:30 p.m. special meeting, where the board voted 2-1 to settle a suit filed by county resident Gordon Boge, who is also the president of the Coalition for Better County Government.
Boge had asked the court for a writ of mandamus in mid-June that would've ordered Floyd County to hold a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors. Boge's group submitted a petition on June 1 asking for the special election, which, according to state law, must be held on the first Tuesday in August in an odd-numbered year. That petition was accepted as filed by Auditor Carr, who then referred the matter to the board of supervisors to approve. The supervisors rejected the petition at their June 7 meeting, causing Boge to file suit, arguing the board did not have the authority to reject the petition.
The settlement says the county will hold the special election on Aug. 3 and will publish proper notice of it in two of the county's newspapers at least three times before the election. Both parties are responsible for their own attorneys' fees, and the county admits no liability in the case, according to the settlement document sent to the Globe by the county.
At Tuesday's meeting, board chair Linda Tjaden reiterated that the supervisors' issue was only with the "mechanics" of the process the petitioners used and not the special election.
"I stand behind our decision," Tjaden said, referring to the board's rejection of the original petition. "All this would've been done by now had they just worked with the Commissioner of Elections (County Auditor Gloria Carr)."
However, it was Carr who originally refused to call for an election based on the submitted petition and then referred the matter to the supervisors. It is the Commissioner of Elections who has the authority under Iowa Code to call for elections and oversee them.
Commissioner Doug Kamm, who voted against both the settlement and the subsequent resolution calling for the Aug. 3 special election, was even more explicit. He again accused the coalition of using bullying tactics to get signatures, calling it shameful, and noting that that was why he was voting no.
County officials have estimated the cost of a special election to be around $9,000.
The second -- and more expensive -- loss for the county came just one hour after the board of supervisors meeting, when the Iowa State Appeals Board refused to the county's request for another hearing on its order that the county cut $1.2 million from its fiscal year 2022 budget.
The protest of the county's budget was filed in April by Boge's coalition, which argued that the county overspent at the cost of taxpayers, particularly in regard to the law enforcement center project. The county asked voters for permission -- and received it -- to issue $13.5 million in bonds for the project, but the cost has since ballooned to nearly $18 million.
The county's response was that the 24.55% tax increase county landowners would pay was necessary, given the state of its jail, and reasonable since the voters approved the project.
The State Appeals Board sided with the county, but uncovered a critical error in its budget process that required action. Under state law, counties are required to hold two public hearings related to its annual budget. The first one is held to publish and take comment on the maximum tax rate the county can charge. Counties cannot exceed that amount when they publish and take comment at a second meeting, a public hearing on the final budget.
When the second public hearing was held in late March for the FY22 budget, the general services levy was $1.2 million more than the proposed one in early March, violating state code.
The appeal board then ordered the county to trim the $1.2 million increase.
The error was made by County Auditor Gloria Carr, who said that she copied the wrong figure for the levy amount when she put together the final budget for the board of supervisors to approve. The percentage increase year over year was correct at 24.55 percent, she said, but the dollar figure representing the total general services levy was wrong.
That was also the argument the county made in asking the appeal board for another hearing. But Carrie Johnson, of the state Office of Management, noted at the appeal board's hearing on Tuesday that state statute holds to the dollar amount, not the percentage.
State Auditor Rob Sand, who is one of three members of the appeal board, said given the clarity of the statute there wasn't much the board could do.
"This is just not one of those areas where we have discretion," he said.