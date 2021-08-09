Floyd County says redistricting won't happen quickly

She also acknowledged that there seems to be a slight discrepancy as to when exactly that work needs to be done by. Carr said that one date is Nov. 1 of this year while another is Feb. 15 of the following year which would be closer to filing deadlines for county offices. With the districts that are created, which Carr said will be done by the Legislative Services Agency in Des Moines, the populations will be roughly similar.

The county-level commission then would be tasked with establishing plans for the voting precincts of Floyd County. At present, there eight such locales but Carr said that there could be more or less precincts once this whole process gets going. Floyd County Board Supervisor Linda Tjaden pointed out what that could mean for future elections.

"More costs," she said. Tjaden said too that some of the guidelines for this overhaul, as expressed in Iowa Code, are "Clear as mud."

