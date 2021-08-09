Floyd County says redistricting won't happen quickly

Change is coming to Floyd County.
At some point.
Monday morning, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the results of an Aug. 3 special election which affirmed that residents wanted to establish single-member, equal-population districts that county board members would have to live in rather than the present style where all voters can cast ballots for the representatives. At least one thing was made clear during that discussion: The shift to doing things that way is going to take some time.
According to Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr, the critical thing that local officials need for the process to get going is data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Per NPR, that's supposed to be released on Aug. 12 after months of delays trigged by quality checks.
"Our local commission won’t be able to do anything until the federal and state redistricting is done. Those lines could change. And because of the supervisor redistricting process they have to follow those lines. So we can’t do anything," Carr said.
She also acknowledged that there seems to be a slight discrepancy as to when exactly that work needs to be done by. Carr said that one date is Nov. 1 of this year while another is Feb. 15 of the following year which would be closer to filing deadlines for county offices. With the districts that are created, which Carr said will be done by the Legislative Services Agency in Des Moines, the populations will be roughly similar.
The county-level commission then would be tasked with establishing plans for the voting precincts of Floyd County. At present, there eight such locales but Carr said that there could be more or less precincts once this whole process gets going. Floyd County Board Supervisor Linda Tjaden pointed out what that could mean for future elections.
"More costs," she said. Tjaden said too that some of the guidelines for this overhaul, as expressed in Iowa Code, are "Clear as mud."
Carr was able to provide clarity on how formation of a redistricting commission would work. If the supervisors opted for a three-person panel, the two Republicans on the county board (Tjaden and Doug Kamm) would pick two members to serve while Roy Schwickerath, a Democrat, would pick one. For a five-person panel, those numbers would shift to three and two. For a seven-person panel, it would be four and three.
Whenever lines are finally established, Carr said there's decent chance that Schwickerath and Kamm could end up in the same precinct of Floyd County.
"Roy and Doug will most definitely be in the same precinct no matter how things are drawn because their corporate limit south of the river. So if that were the case, they’d be competing against each other," she said.
While discussing all the possibilities, Tjaden remarked that a lot of this would have to happen again if county residents ever wanted to switch to a five-person county board. Schwickerath noted that this is something the county will have to live with for at least six years and then gave a message to residents.
"We don’t want to make this complicated and make sure the people in this county feel represented," he said.
In the Floyd County special election, 67% of the 1,860 ballots cast showed that voters wanted the plan the board is now pursuing.
Back in June, the Coalition for Better County Government filed suit against Floyd County to ask for the special election after members collected more than 1,100 signatures from residents who supported the move. The petition asked voters if they'd prefer instead divide the county into three districts, with voters in that district voting only for the supervisor living in that district, instead of allowing the entire county to vote for each supervisor.
The county supervisors eventually voted 2-1 to settle the suit filed by county resident and coalition president Gordon Boge. Commissioner Kamm, who voted against both the settlement and a resolution calling for the Aug. 3 special election, alleged that the coalition used bullying tactics to get some of its signatures.
In the past decade, Ethan Vorhes has voiced concerns about farm land to the DNR, the EPA and the courts. Now he wants the county to step up.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.