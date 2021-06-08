Floyd County rejects petition for special election

What the petition says

The petition circulated by the Coalition for Better County Government asks voters if they would support changing the way county residents are represented on the Board of Supervisors.

Currently, the supervisors' seats are at large, meaning anyone in the county can vote for any of them.

The petition asks if voters would prefer a system where the county is divided into three geographical districts, with the people in those districts voting for only their representation.

Two sentences and the headline of the Globe Gazette story, "Floyd County group pushing for change in county elections," incorrectly indicated the petitioners sought to increase the number of supervisors on the board. That is not the case at this point, according to the petitioners.