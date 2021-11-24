 Skip to main content
Floyd County proposes voting precinct changes

If you live in Floyd County, you may be voting in a new location in 2022. 

After the results of the 2020 United States Census, and the new Iowa House and Senate redistricting, Floyd County has proposed new voting precincts for its residents. 

The state senate and house districts split Floyd County into two. For election purposes, all voting precincts in a county must be located in the same state senate and house districts, which is not how the current election precincts are organized. 

"Because of the new congressional districts, we were required to change the precincts," Brian Bierschenk, a member of the Floyd County Temporary Redistricting Commission, said. 

Download PDF Approved map of Iowa House districts
Download PDF Approved map of Iowa Senate districts

In the new senate and house districts for the state, Rockford and Ulster townships are in different districts, as are the Rock Grove and Rudd townships. 

Download PDF Election Precinct Map Floyd County

To resolve this, Floyd County officials put together a temporary redistricting commission to lay out new voting districts for the county. 

In the proposal, Rudd Township will join the Floyd-Cedar-Niles precinct, and Ulster will join the St. Charles-Riverton precinct. Rockford and Rock Grove will each become their own voting precinct. 

Proposed Floyd County voting precincts

The proposed voting precincts for Floyd County. 

According to Bierschenk the goal with the new county voting precincts was to keep things as similar as possible.

"We tried to keep things fairly consistent," Bierschenk said. "We wanted to effect the least amount of people as possible with the change."

The proposed voting precincts must also follow the rules for plan-three counties, meaning no voting precinct can exceed 3,500 people. None of the proposed precincts in Floyd County exceed 2,400 people.  

Charles City, which has a population exceeding 7,000, is exempt from this and will handle redistricting itself. 

The Floyd County Temporary Redistricting Commission passed the proposed precincts in a meeting on Nov. 16, which must pass through a public meeting on Monday, Nov. 29, before being proposed to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.

Once approved by the supervisors, the districts must be approved by the state. 

Voting precincts are only allowed to be changed every 10 years, after the release of each census, and any changes will made official on Jan. 15, 2022.  

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

