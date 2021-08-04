Floyd County opts for overhaul of supervisor elections

After several months of petitioning by residents, Floyd County appears to be headed toward overhauling its election for board supervisors.

Through 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 67% of the 1,860 ballots cast in the special election and listed as results on the Floyd County Auditor's Facebook page showed that voters chose "plan three." That route would establish single-member, equal-population districts that county board members would have to live in. Eight polling places were listed on the auditor's website and results were in from all locations as well as from absentee voters.

In June, the Coalition for Better County Government filed suit against Floyd County to ask for the special election after members collected more than 1,100 signatures from residents who supported the move. The petition asked voters if they'd prefer instead divide the county into three districts, with voters in that district voting only for the supervisor living in that district, instead of allowing the entire county to vote for each supervisor.

