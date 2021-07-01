Floyd County mum on response to lawsuit, plaintiff asks for expedited order

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors did not have a public response at a special meeting on Thursday morning to legal action taken against it in Floyd County District Court.

After meeting in closed session regarding the suit filed in mid-June, the board reconvened in public session, and despite an agenda item saying action could be taken, simply moved on with other business, according to Supervisor Roy Schwickerath.

Schwickerath said no additional discussion took place outside that which happened in closed session, and said action on the response was tabled for now. A call and two emails to Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr to verify the item was tabled were not returned Thursday afternoon.

The move comes as the plaintiff in the suit, Gordon Boge, president of the Coalition for Better County Government, filed a request on Wednesday for an expedited temporary order on his request for a writ of mandamus to be issued against the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A writ of mandamus requests a court order a local government to perform its duties as mandated under law.