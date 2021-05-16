Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board

Less than a week after garnering enough petition signatures to spark a review of its county's budget, a group of Floyd County residents is out on the streets again, looking for signatures.
This time, it's to expand their representation on the county's Board of Supervisors.
On Thursday, nearly 30 members of the non-profit Coalition for Better County Government met at the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department to strategize getting signatures that would force a special election determining how many supervisors should sit on the county's board.
State code allows for several different options, with Floyd County opting for plan "two," which requires a supervisor to live in a specific district, but allows all of the county to vote for them.
The coalition seeks to change the board to five members, with each member only being voted on by those who live in their district, known under state code as plan "three." There are currently three members.
To force the issue to go to ballot, the group needs 10 percent of the turnout from the last election, or 808 people, to sign. And those folks need to be registered voters in Floyd County.
"By the time we get done here you're going to see a different government," said Gordon Boge, one of the organizers of the coalition.
This isn't the first time the group has sought to change the representation on the board, which they argue focuses too much on Charles City and not enough on rural issues.
At an Aug. 11, 2020, board of supervisors meeting, resident Merlyn Schweizer spoke on behalf of a group of citizens in attendance, requesting that the board put the question of having five supervisors on the Nov. 3 ballot. The question was raised during the public forum portion of the meeting, so no action was taken, and a review of county board minutes reveals the request has not been discussed by the board since.
Boge said a supervisor at that meeting told him he should come back with more people next time for such a request.
"You should be careful what you wish for, because we're going to get the signatures," he said.
The Floyd County group is just the latest of several counties that have pushed for a change in their board representation. In January this year, Mitchell County switched to a five-member board, after voters in 2018 approved the switch. A county-board appointed commission redrew the county's voting districts and that map was approved by the state in early 2020. The change was driven by questions of how supervisors where handling the county's Tax Increment Financing money.
In Warren County, mayors from that county's three largest cities in 2019 asked the board to consider changing to five members. That board came under scrutiny over the county's courthouse project, the bids for which came back $7 million over budget, according to a Des Moines Register story.
Our environment: Spring 2021
Seasonal coverage of the land we live on:
Pushing hard on the heels of a retreating winter, migrating trumpeter swans are again moving northward.
A bill to increase property taxes on private forest owners was put on hold Monday in an Iowa Senate subcommittee after speakers said it was an affront after last year’s derecho.
While fortunately no tornadoes befell the Mason City area this week, the conditions that can create severe weather were there.
Luther College’s Center for Sustainable Communities, in partnership with the Northeast Iowa chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, is hosting a we…
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is hosting a hike and tour of the 40-acre Kothenbeutel Prairie preserve this weekend, where North Iowa residents can try to see one of the earliest blooming flowers in the state.
As winter set in around North Iowa, local amphibians and reptiles retreated to places like the muddy beds of ponds and underground burrows to …
At least one species is on the state's endangered list.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Global warming emissions are expected to spike this year as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and econ…
After receiving reports of discolored water in a Chelsea Creek tributary, the Iowa DNR has traced the issue back to Martin-Brower, a McDonald's distribution Center in Mason City.
Mason City Council recognizes two local residents for "shining example" set during recent rescue effort
The app-based rides could be in town as early as next week.
The annual Clear Lake Earth Day 5k/10k run took place Saturday morning at City Park, drawing a crowd spanning every age group.
Mason City's city-wide Earth Day cleanup will take place from April 19 to May 6.
From April 19 to 24, Clear Lake is hosting an Earth Day Trash Bash community cleanup.
As Earth Day arrives, a quick drive around the Mason City and Clear Lake areas will reveal just how much of a litter problem North Iowa faces.