Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board
FLOYD COUNTY

Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board

Less than a week after garnering enough petition signatures to spark a review of its county's budget, a group of Floyd County residents is out on the streets again, looking for signatures.

This time, it's to expand their representation on the county's Board of Supervisors.

On Thursday, nearly 30 members of the non-profit Coalition for Better County Government met at the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department to strategize getting signatures that would force a special election determining how many supervisors should sit on the county's board.

State code allows for several different options, with Floyd County opting for plan "two," which requires a supervisor to live in a specific district, but allows all of the county to vote for them. 

Floyd County Courthouse

The coalition seeks to change the board to five members, with each member only being voted on by those who live in their district, known under state code as plan "three." There are currently three members.

To force the issue to go to ballot, the group needs 10 percent of the turnout from the last election, or 808 people, to sign. And those folks need to be registered voters in Floyd County.

"By the time we get done here you're going to see a different government," said Gordon Boge, one of the organizers of the coalition.

This isn't the first time the group has sought to change the representation on the board, which they argue focuses too much on Charles City and not enough on rural issues.

At an Aug. 11, 2020, board of supervisors meeting, resident Merlyn Schweizer spoke on behalf of a group of citizens in attendance, requesting that the board put the question of having five supervisors on the Nov. 3 ballot. The question was raised during the public forum portion of the meeting, so no action was taken, and a review of county board minutes reveals the request has not been discussed by the board since.

Boge said a supervisor at that meeting told him he should come back with more people next time for such a request.

"You should be careful what you wish for, because we're going to get the signatures," he said.

The Floyd County group is just the latest of several counties that have pushed for a change in their board representation. In January this year, Mitchell County switched to a five-member board, after voters in 2018 approved the switch. A county-board appointed commission redrew the county's voting districts and that map was approved by the state in early 2020. The change was driven by questions of how supervisors where handling the county's Tax Increment Financing money.

In Warren County, mayors from that county's three largest cities in 2019 asked the board to consider changing to five members. That board came under scrutiny over the county's courthouse project, the bids for which came back $7 million over budget, according to a Des Moines Register story. 

