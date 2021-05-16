Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board

This isn't the first time the group has sought to change the representation on the board, which they argue focuses too much on Charles City and not enough on rural issues.

At an Aug. 11, 2020, board of supervisors meeting, resident Merlyn Schweizer spoke on behalf of a group of citizens in attendance, requesting that the board put the question of having five supervisors on the Nov. 3 ballot. The question was raised during the public forum portion of the meeting, so no action was taken, and a review of county board minutes reveals the request has not been discussed by the board since.

Boge said a supervisor at that meeting told him he should come back with more people next time for such a request.

"You should be careful what you wish for, because we're going to get the signatures," he said.

The Floyd County group is just the latest of several counties that have pushed for a change in their board representation. In January this year, Mitchell County switched to a five-member board, after voters in 2018 approved the switch. A county-board appointed commission redrew the county's voting districts and that map was approved by the state in early 2020. The change was driven by questions of how supervisors where handling the county's Tax Increment Financing money.