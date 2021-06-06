Floyd County faces decision in state examination of its budget

On Monday, Floyd County officials could find themselves looking at a new, state-imposed tax levy rate and/or expense cuts to their budget.
Or, it could be business as usual.
A group of county residents organized as the Coalition for Better County Government petitioned the state to protest the county's fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
In mid-May, a panel of representatives of the State Appeal Board came to Floyd County for a public hearing, during which the county and residents presented their arguments and the panelists asked questions. Both sides were also given a deadline before which they could submit written arguments supporting their positions.
On Monday, the board, made up of the director of the Department of Management, the state auditor and the state treasurer will vote on what happens next.
HOW DOES THIS WORK?
Section 24.27 of the Iowa Code allows for any person who is directly impacted by any proposed budget or expenditure by any taxing authority can file a petition with their county auditor, who then must turn it over to the state. The petition must contain 100 verifiable signatures of county residents. From there, the hearing and subsequent decision are made.
The burden of proof is on the petitioners, according to Carrie Johnson, a local government budget staff member at the state Office of Management. The petitioners must show that there is something in the local taxing authority's budget that should not be there. For any new expenditure, the burden is on the taxing authority to show the spending is both necessary and reasonable.
The board has two main options in making a decision: it can vote to sustain the proposed budget or reduce it. It cannot increase it. It can also order a taxing authority to correct any mistake it finds.
The State Appeal Board generally receives one or two such appeals a year, Johnson said. The last county budget appeal that was heard was in 2014 for the Sioux County FY2015 budget. In the last 10 years, the board has voted to sustain the proposed budget in question 15 times and reduce it six times.
In Sioux County's case, residents argued the budget should be changed because staff salaries were excessive compared to other counties, the raises received by department heads were not deserved, sheriff's department costs for the SWAT team and patrol officers were excessive and that the county did not publish correct budget numbers before approving the budget.
The board sustained the proposed 1.74% increase in overall county tax rate for an urban single family homeowner, but ordered the county to correct the inaccurate figures. It noted it did not have jurisdiction over the salaries of staff.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
The Coalition for Better County Government's argument centers most around the cost of the law enforcement center in Charles City and how that has impacted county property taxes in the FY22 budget.
Floyd County received voter approval in May 2018 to issue general obligation bonds for $13.5 million to construct a law enforcement center and make improvements to the county courthouse.
In the resolution the board approved in February of 2018 it notes that the $13.5 million figure is an estimate and not intended to be binding. That's important, because the board put the bond question on based on an estimate provided by Prochaska & Associates. But when the board hired Samuels Group to manage the project, its estimate for the project came back $4 million higher than Prochaska's. In March of 2019, Prochaska hired a third party to study the project and provide an estimate, which came in closer to Prochaska's original figure. After discussion regarding ways to cut project costs, the board approved sending the project out to bid.
That same month, Gordon Boge, president of the Coalition for Better Government, spoke to the board about his concerns about rising taxes, and the board voted to increase the salaries of its department heads between 2.6 and 4.8 percent.
In early September 2019, the bids for the construction of the center came in at more than $14 million. The cost of contingencies, Samuels Group's fees and construction management fees brought the total cost of the project to $16.4 million, $3 million over the amount the county borrowed for the project, and $4.6 million higher overall. The board agreed to put off a decision until more information could be presented on cutting costs and finding revenue sources to cover the overage.
In late September, Samuels Group proposed a process to approve the necessary contracts and then use change orders to reduce costs as the project progressed. Prochaska & Associates proposed moving forward with the project even at the increased amount as it would still cost the county less overall than paying to house inmates in another county. Prochaska estimated that because of the increased cost of the project, it would just take longer than the original estimate of four years to recoup those costs but. County Auditor Gloria Carr told the board that certain expenditures from the county's General Fund could be moved to its General Supplemental Fund. That move would potentially free up $2.5 million, Carr told the board.
The board approved moving forward with the caveat that Samuels Group negotiated with contractors for additional savings of at least $400,000. Ten contracts were let with about $362,000 in savings.
From the statement the county submitted to the State Appeal Board: "Because of previous work prior to going to bid, the board believed and still believes that rejecting and rebidding the project would not be favorable due to labor market increases, the time to redesign or work out other solutions, and vetting out some portions of the project such [as] only finishing some of the jail cells, eliminating courthouse projects, not building the atrium and only doing one elevator falls short of addressing project needs and finishing the project later would be doing so at higher costs."
The county has also hired an attorney to explore its options with regard to paying Prochaska and Associates fees, given the difference in Prochaska's estimate on the budget and the final outcome.
THE FALLOUT
The question isn't so much about the county's transparency in informing the public about the increase in costs for the law enforcement center, although the Coalition for Government believes the county could've done more to keep the public informed, and told the State Appeal Board so. The county recently underwent public notice and meeting training on the order of the Iowa Public Information Board after a former county supervisor complained that the county's public meeting notices regarding its handing of COVID-19 were too vague.
A rudimentary examination of the county's agendas by the Globe Gazette shows that state code-required public notices for meetings were generally met. But most of those agendas had the following in regard to the law enforcement center project: "Review/Action regarding LEC/Courthouse project and approval of change orders and pay aps, if any."
The real question that the State Appeal Board will have to address is whether the increased costs of the project, which impacted the county's FY22 budget, meet the "necessary and reasonable" bar.
The shift of expenditures from the General Fund to the Supplemental Fund had an impact on its FY22 tax levy rate. It shot up from $1.70 per $1,000 of taxable property to $2.55. That's a 50 percent increase in one year. The General Fund tax levy rate stayed at the state-allowed maximum of $3.50 per $1,000. The county's overall tax rate for its FY22 budget is $7.50 per $1,000 valuation for urban residents and $10.92 for rural landowners.
"That's ridiculous," the Coalition's Boge told members of the group at a recent meeting.
The county argues the tax increase is only partly due to the law enforcement project, a pill the state was going to make it swallow sooner or later due to the conditions of its existing facility. There are other factors, including a recent county-wide property appraisal and an increase in the credits landowners get from the state in the form of rollbacks, that are also coming into play.
"Contrary to the position of the petitioners, there was nothing unreasonable or arbitrary to the increase in the tax rate," the county wrote, indicating that it limited expenses wherever it could, including eliminating any increase in pay for the county supervisors next year.
"Funding requests for some non-profit entities were reduced, some to zero and new non-profit requests were not granted," the county wrote. "Preparing the FY22 budget was challenging and the next couple of years may also prove challenging. The Board is proud of cooperation of all departments in working on budgets. Every effort will be made throughout the remainder of FY21, the new fiscal year and subsequent years to be responsible stewards with managing the budget."
Now it's up to the State Appeal Board to determine whether it agrees.