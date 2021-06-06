Floyd County faces decision in state examination of its budget

On Monday, Floyd County officials could find themselves looking at a new, state-imposed tax levy rate and/or expense cuts to their budget.

Or, it could be business as usual.

A group of county residents organized as the Coalition for Better County Government petitioned the state to protest the county's fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

In mid-May, a panel of representatives of the State Appeal Board came to Floyd County for a public hearing, during which the county and residents presented their arguments and the panelists asked questions. Both sides were also given a deadline before which they could submit written arguments supporting their positions.

On Monday, the board, made up of the director of the Department of Management, the state auditor and the state treasurer will vote on what happens next.

HOW DOES THIS WORK?

Section 24.27 of the Iowa Code allows for any person who is directly impacted by any proposed budget or expenditure by any taxing authority can file a petition with their county auditor, who then must turn it over to the state. The petition must contain 100 verifiable signatures of county residents. From there, the hearing and subsequent decision are made.