Floyd County Board of Supervisors looks to opt out of pay increase

In this latest instance, Kamm said that the reason for the tighter budget was in part owed to an ongoing project to construct a new law enforcement center in the county. In fact, on Friday, the board heard an update on the project which included changes for things such as kitchen equipment, which were listed at $2,021.53, and "drywall at skylights" for $3,243.10. All motions carried 3-0. During discussion on the law enforcement center item, there was a dissenting voice from a resident, Doug Lindaman, who worried about the money it would still take to finish the project.

Kamm made clear that certain budget issues could change before things are finalized in the coming weeks.

"Nothing set in stone right now," he said. "Just a number shuffling game right now."

A county board in the north central Iowa declining a pay increase wouldn't be wholly out of the ordinary.

Less than a month ago, the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors unanimously chose to turn a recommended pay increase of 2.75% from the county compensation board. When they made the move, Supervisor Chris Watts pointed out that that was the fifth year in a row the board had reached such a decision.