Floyd County appeals state order to trim budget

We all knew what we were approving and so did the community.
That's the argument the Floyd County Board of Supervisors will put forth to the State Appeal Board in requesting a rehearing regarding its fiscal year 2022 budget, set to go into effect in two weeks.
When the board of supervisors unanimously approved the budget in March this year, they OK'd a mistake. Instead of approving a 24.55 percent increase in the General Services levy and a 1.99 percent Rural Services increase, as the board indicated in its public hearings on the budget, it OK'd a budget with a 0 percent increase from the previous year, according to the dollar amounts listed in the resolution.
Auditor Gloria Carr told the Globe Gazette previously that the error happened because she copied and pasted the wrong number into the budget spreadsheet.
The Floyd County group Coalition for Better County Government had formally protested the budget based on the increase in taxes, and that's how the mistake came to the attention of the State Appeal Board, which held a public hearing on the budget protest in mid-May.
Last week, the board ruled against the protesters, saying the coalition didn't prove that the tax increase was unnecessary or unreasonable. But the state either did not look or did not consider that the percent increases of the new budget were correct, paying attention only to the incorrect dollar figures, and handed the protesters a victory anyway, ordering the county to trim $1.2 million from its spending.
The county's five-page letter asking for the rehearing outlines all the ways it informed the county's residents of the coming increase, including at two public hearings. In those instances, Auditor Carr and supervisor Linda Tjaden said on Monday, what was discussed were the percentage increases, not the dollar amounts.
"I really do think we've got enough supporting information that shows we all as a board knew what we were approving," Tjaden said. "I can see in my mind that I looked at the percentage."
She added that board had to take ownership of the mistake, too, since none of them saw it before approving the budget resolution.
In the last 10 years, the Board of Appeal has not held any rehearings, according to Joseph Barry, who works with the board. The only way the board would undertake a rehearing is if some new evidence came to light, Barry said. Beyond that, the only other recourse the county has is to file a complaint in district court, which Barry said has happened a couple of times before, but did not result in overturning the Board of Appeal's original decision.
The board must decide whether it will hold a rehearing within 20 days of receiving the request.
The impact on the county's budget should it have to reduce the levy to 0 percent would be devastating and result in cuts to services that would impact taxpayers, Auditor Carr said on Monday.