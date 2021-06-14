Floyd County appeals state order to trim budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county's five-page letter asking for the rehearing outlines all the ways it informed the county's residents of the coming increase, including at two public hearings. In those instances, Auditor Carr and supervisor Linda Tjaden said on Monday, what was discussed were the percentage increases, not the dollar amounts.

"I really do think we've got enough supporting information that shows we all as a board knew what we were approving," Tjaden said. "I can see in my mind that I looked at the percentage."

She added that board had to take ownership of the mistake, too, since none of them saw it before approving the budget resolution.

In the last 10 years, the Board of Appeal has not held any rehearings, according to Joseph Barry, who works with the board. The only way the board would undertake a rehearing is if some new evidence came to light, Barry said. Beyond that, the only other recourse the county has is to file a complaint in district court, which Barry said has happened a couple of times before, but did not result in overturning the Board of Appeal's original decision.

The board must decide whether it will hold a rehearing within 20 days of receiving the request.