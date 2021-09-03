Filing deadline for city and school elections in Cerro Gordo County less than two weeks away

Any Cerro Gordo County residents looking to get on the ballot for Nov. 2 elections still have some time.

According to a release from Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, Thursday, Sept. 16 is the last day for candidates to file nomination papers for regular city and school elections.

"Persons interested in being a candidate for elective city office, local school board, or the North Iowa Area Community College Board should contact the county auditor for nomination papers and information on signature and filing requirements," Wedmore wrote.

As of Friday morning, Mason City Council Members Will Symonds, John Jaszewski and Tom Thoma are running unopposed as is Mayor Bill Schickel. The Mason City Community School District has four seats up for election on Nov. 2 which are at-large positions.

Hours for the auditor's office are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. but it will be open until 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.