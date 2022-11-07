 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ethics complaint filed against supervisor candidate

Cerro Gordo County Courthouse exterior

Cerro Gordo County Courthouse

 Lisa Grouette

A complaint has been filed with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board regarding Cerro Gordo County supervisor candidate Lori Meacham Ginapp.

According to the complaint, Meacham Ginapp, who is Cerro Gordo County elections and drainage clerk, allegedly used her county-issued work computer for campaign purposes. The complaint highlights three items: an email containing a candidate profile request, a word document containing answers to campaign-related questions, and a PDF map of the new Cerro Gordo Supervisor districts.

The board heard the complaint Thursday and decided there was enough evidence to launch an investigation. 

"I really don't know anything," Meacham Ginapp said Monday. "I reached out to them this morning, but I haven't talked with them yet."

Zach Goodrich, executive director and legal council for the Ethics Board, confirmed Meacham Ginapp left a message, but he hadn't returned the call as of early Monday afternoon.

The complaint was filed by fellow Democrat and Cerro Gordo Auditor Adam Wedmore. He said there is no statute requiring him to report a possible violation, but it was his "civic duty" to do so. 

"It was just discovered through the performance of my normal job duties," Wedmore said.

Goodrich said he is optimistic the investigation will be complete and presented to the board at its Nov. 17 meeting. He also explained the possible repercussions.

"The ultimate consequences and what they are specifically will be determined by the board," Goodrich said. "They have several options of what they can do. I would say what is most likely is a reprimand and possibly a civil penalty."

Goodrich said complaints are frequent, but this is just the third filed this year regarding the use of public resources for political purposes. Meacham Ginapp, who is running for an open supervisor seat against Republican Don O'Connor, had not retained legal counsel as of Monday.

Supervisors Chris Watts and Tim Latham, along with Cerro Gordo County Director of Human Resources Tom Meyer, said the matter is now up to the Ethics Board and is out of the county's hands. 

Watts said the matter has been handled by the book.

"I would say Adam is not only the department head and her supervisor, but Adam's also the commissioner of elections, and I think he handled it very well," he said.

Full disclosure: Supervisor candidate Don O'Connor is the spouse of Globe Gazette employee, designer Carol O'Connor.

Candidate profile Meacham District 3

Ginapp

 Mary Loden Globe Gazette
