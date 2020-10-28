What to do if you get COVID before voting

Are you planning to vote on Election Day in Iowa but are worried about what happens if between now and November 3 you contract COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who did and must quarantine?

A spokesman for the state’s top election official says curbside voting is an option in those circumstances.

If a person contracts COVID-19, public health experts at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that person isolate for at least 10 days.

If a person comes in close contact with someone who had COVID-19, the CDC recommends that person quarantine 14 days.

That means any Iowan who in the coming days contracts the virus or comes in contact with someone who did should stay away from others until after the election, according to federal public health guidance. That would present a challenge for any Iowan who was planning to vote in-person on Election Day.

A spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State’s office said if that happens, curbside voting would be an option.

Under curbside voting, two poll workers bring a ballot to the voter in his or her vehicle. The voter fills out the ballot there, and the poll worker returns the ballot inside the polling place.