Watts, Meacham Ginapp win Cerro Gordo County Supervisors races

MASON CITY — Republican incumbent Chris Watts and Democratic newcomer Lori Meacham Ginapp won the two seats up for election on the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night.

Watts, a resident of Mason City, beat retiring state Sen. Amanda Ragan in District 1 by 11 votes, 2,914 to 2,903. Watts garnered 50% of the vote, Ragan 49.9%.

"I'm elated that I won. I respect the lady (Ragan) — I voted for her in the past. But I have a mission in the county and I want to finish what I started," Watts said.

Watts is an area manager for Reinhart Foodservice, which services restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes and school systems. He said his victory "was like David versus Goliath." He had to overcome a formidable fundraising disadvantage and a series of campaign mishaps to secure the win through hard work and relentless campaigning.

"I'm on my third pair of shoes," Watts quipped.

Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp of Plymouth defeated Republican Don O'Connor in Supervisor District 3 race by five votes. Meacham Ginapp garnered 2,280 votes, or 49.9% of the total, to O'Connor's 2,275, or 49.8%. There were 13 write-in votes.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me,” Meacham Ginapp said. “I learned a lot and can’t wait to go the next step.”

Meacham Ginapp serves in the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office as drainage and election clerk. She also serves as the Central Springs School Board Vice President in Manly.

She said her 16 years spent in the auditors office has given her a useful perspective about how the county government works.