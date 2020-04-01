Trump’s approval rises, but he trails Biden in national poll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, when asked “if the election were held today,” the poll found Trump would lose to Biden 47 percent to 43 percent, putting the race within the margin of error.

“The president is buoyed by his traditional voter constituencies — older, rural and evangelical,” said J. Ann Selzer, founder of Selzer & Co. “Joe Biden benefits from a big gender gap, and he is especially popular among suburban women, winning more than two in three of that segment.”

The GOP base has solidified around Trump, with 82 percent of Republican voters saying their minds are made up — they’re voting to reelect.

“The president’s path to reelection is narrow,” Hanson said. “While we’ve seen an increase in his approval ratings as the crisis has unfolded, the real question is how Americans will evaluate his leadership as the human and economic costs of COVID-19 continue to mount.”

In the poll, 50 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When matched up against Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, Trump has a one-point lead, 44 percent to 43 percent.