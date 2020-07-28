Trump, GOP groups intervene in challenge to Iowa absentee ballot request law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and other Republican groups are intervening in a lawsuit they say could weaken Iowa’s protections on absentee voting.

The lawsuit, brought by the Latino civil rights organization LULAC and a Washington nonprofit, seeks to overturn an Iowa law that prevents election officials from filling out omitted or incorrect information on absentee ballots.

The lawsuit is part of “Democrats’ assault on the integrity of our elections,” according to the groups that include the Republican Party of Iowa, National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Iowans overwhelmingly support voter ID laws to uphold the integrity of our elections,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “This lawsuit seeks to take us in the opposite direction.”

The GOP groups also called on Secretary of State Paul Pate to order two “rogue” counties to stop sending absentee ballot applications with the voters’ information, such as date of birth and voter identification number, prepopulated.