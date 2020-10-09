‘Too much’ money in politics, Greenfield says after raising $28 million

CEDAR RAPIDS — Theresa Greenfield, who announced Thursday that her campaign raised more money in three months than any U.S. Senate candidate in Iowa has raised in a complete election cycle, thinks there’s too much money in politics.

“It affects our ability to get anything done,” said Greenfield, who earlier in the day reported raising $28.7 million in the July through September quarter.

Greenfield, a Democrat who has made her refusal to accept contributions from corporate political action committees a central part of her campaign to defeat incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, told the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Impact CR she wants to end political corruption.

“It starts with the money,” she said during the virtual forum. “I’d like to end that so we can roll up our sleeves and work together to solve so many problems that we have.”

That would include having a “great working relationship” with conservative Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, Greenfield said.