Steckman remains District 59 winner

Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman will retain her seat in the Iowa House of Representatives after a recount gained her one more vote than was counted Nov. 8.

Republican challenger Doug Campbell asked the Cerro Gordo Auditor's Office for a recount after the original results showed Steckman ahead 6,328 votes to 5,589 votes in Iowa House District 59.

The recount started Monday morning and ended Tuesday afternoon. A three-person Recount Board oversaw the recount. Each candidate appointed a board member and those members appointed the third counter. Tim Coffey represented Steckman, Connie Dianda represented Campbell, and Robbie Anderson was agreed upon as the third counter.

The recount was the third of the election cycle held in Cerro Gordo County. None of the seats were flipped. Chris Watts retained his seat for District One of the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors and Lori Meacham Ginapp will represent Supervisors District Three.

The supervisor races were much closer than the Iowa House race. Meacham Ginapp extended her lead from three votes to five over Don O'Connor, and Watts extended his lead from 11 votes to 15 over Amanda Ragan.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said recounts are conducted at the request of the candidates in Iowa and are not automatically triggered based on how close the race is. Any candidate can file for a recount by simply filling out a form and paying a bond. For countywide positions the cost is $100 and for statewide positions it is $150.