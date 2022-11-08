Steckman elected to represent District 59

Rep. Sharon Steckman has secured her eighth term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She will represent House District 59 when the Legislature convenes in January.

"I'm glad that the people of North Iowa still have the confidence in me," said Steckman.

Democrat Steckman won 6,236 votes, or 53% of the 11,917 ballots cast in the race, to Republican Doug Campbell's 5,586 votes, or 47%. There were five write-in votes.

Previously serving District 53, the census-driven realignment of Iowa's political maps will now have Steckman serving District 59, which includes the eastern portion of Cerro Gordo County and Mason City.

Steckman began serving in the Iowa House in 2009. She has previously served on the Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, ending her tenure on both in December.

She said one of her top priorities is public education and opposition to Gov. Kim Reynolds' push for vouchers for private school. She said she hopes to find Republican allies to work with to stop it.

"There's a lot to do, and I'm anxious to get to Des Moines and get to work on it," said Steckman.