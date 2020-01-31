State lawmaker endorses Klobuchar

Dave Williams, a state legislator from Cedar Falls, endorsed Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Minnesota.
“Amy Klobuchar’s extensive record of legislative achievement and bipartisan cooperation is second to none,” Williams said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “Throughout her career, Amy has put the needs of working families above partisanship. Her top priorities as president will be creating new jobs and making important investments in education, health care and the environment — things that directly impact the daily lives of Iowans like my constituents.”
Williams is the 18th state lawmaker to endorse Klobuchar. That’s the most in the primary field, her campaign said.