State lawmaker endorses Buttigieg

Phyllis Thede, a state lawmaker from Bettendorf, endorsed Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.
You have free articles remaining.
Thede is one of just a handful of minority Iowa state lawmakers. She previously endorsed Harris.
“Pete can bring us together,” Thede said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He’s a listener who understands the challenges facing our country, and he’s putting forward plans that can unite us in the solutions to these problems. As a mayor, a veteran, and someone who lives in a middle-class neighborhood, he’ll bring the voices of working people from places like South Bend and Davenport to Washington.”