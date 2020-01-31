State lawmaker endorses Buttigieg
State lawmaker endorses Buttigieg

Photo1/Buttigieg mug

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a town hall meeting Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Phyllis Thede, a state lawmaker from Bettendorf, endorsed Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

Thede is one of just a handful of minority Iowa state lawmakers. She previously endorsed Harris.

“Pete can bring us together,” Thede said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He’s a listener who understands the challenges facing our country, and he’s putting forward plans that can unite us in the solutions to these problems. As a mayor, a veteran, and someone who lives in a middle-class neighborhood, he’ll bring the voices of working people from places like South Bend and Davenport to Washington.”

