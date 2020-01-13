Sheffield resident, Shannon Latham, announces run for Upmeyer House seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with heading up a seed corn company, Latham spent six years as public relations specialist for Meyocks & Priebe Advertising in Des Moines and has served as an agricultural program coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Latham wrote that her and her husband moved to Sheffield in 2003 to raise their two children while "pursuing the American dream."

She previously ran in the 2018 Iowa Senate District 27 race against Sen. Amanda Ragan, who won by fewer than 500 votes.

With this campaign, Latham has said that empowering job creators to bring employment opportunities to North Iowa is a chief concern along with building "strong educational systems."

When Upmeyer made her decision in October, it came after 17 years in the Iowa House.

The nurse practitioner from Clear Lake was chosen in 2015 to be the first woman in Iowa to hold the job as Speaker of the House, a job her father, Del Stromer, previously held in the 1980s.

At the time, Upmeyer said that she wanted to step away from the legislature to spend more time with her family.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.