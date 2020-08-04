Secretary of state encourages Iowans who have moved to update their voter registration

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans who have moved since they last voted to update their voter registration as soon as possible, a press release said.
"It's vital to keep your voter registration up-to-date, especially heading into a general election," said Pate. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be sending absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in a few weeks, and we need your address to be accurate. If you're not registered to vote, now will be a great time to get that done."
To register to vote, or to update your voter registration, visit sos.iowa.gov/registertovote. Additionally, voters can also register by mail, at various government agency offices, at voter registration drives and at military recruiting centers.
Iowa allows voters to register at the polls on Election Day.
Statewide absentee ballot request form mailing is expected to take place in late August.
