Sanders unveils plans for disability rights

Sanders said he would protect and expand Social Security Disability Insurance and supplemental programs, enforce a U.S. Supreme Court decision that protected the rights of individuals with disabilities to get community support and create a National Office of Disability Coordination, run by a person with a disability.

Sanders also said he would reject renewals and new proposals from states to place disability and aging services under the management of for-profit corporations, citing Iowa’s private Medicaid management as an example.

“Nearly 30 years after the (Americans with Disabilities Act), it is unacceptable that people with disabilities do not enjoy full equality and inclusion everywhere in America, and we will not wait to advance disability rights,” Sanders said in a statement. “This is an issue of fundamental civil rights. Every person with a disability deserves the right to live in their community and have the support they need to thrive. This right must be available to all, free of waiting lists and means tests. It is our moral responsibility to make it happen.”